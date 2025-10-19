English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Leicester City Held To 1-1 Draw By Portsmouth In Championship Clash

In a tightly contested match, Leicester City drew 1-1 with Portsmouth at King Power Stadium. Aaron Ramsey scored for Leicester, while John Swift equalised for Portsmouth. The result leaves Leicester five points behind league leaders Coventry City.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Leicester City slipped further behind in the Championship race after a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth at King Power Stadium. The result leaves Leicester five points behind leaders Coventry City, who maintained their unbeaten streak with a win over Blackburn Rovers earlier. Aaron Ramsey's acrobatic goal from Abdul Fatawu's cross gave Leicester the lead in the 26th minute.

Portsmouth responded energetically, with Yang Min-Hyeok's powerful volley hitting the crossbar. Ramsey then forced Josef Bursik into a smart save shortly after. Despite continued pressure from Fatawu and a long-range effort by Harry Winks that missed the target, Leicester couldn't extend their lead before halftime.

Leicester City and Portsmouth Share Points

After the break, Portsmouth capitalised on Leicester's slow start. Julian Carranza lost possession cheaply, leading to a swift counter-attack finished by John Swift. His left-footed shot beat Jakub Stolarczyk at his near post, levelling the score just before the hour mark.

Portsmouth nearly took the lead when Florian Bianchini was denied by Stolarczyk's excellent close-range save. Leicester had a chance to secure victory in stoppage time, but Luke Thomas failed to convert Hamza Choudhury's precise cross at the back post.

Leicester seemed set for a straightforward win after Ramsey's goal but faltered in the second half. Their expected goals (xG) totalled 1.38 from 19 shots, with 12 attempts in the first half and only six on target throughout. Portsmouth improved significantly after halftime, raising their xG to 0.86 from just 0.04 in the first half.

John Mousinho’s side showed resilience to earn a rare away point, reflecting their improved performance metrics in the latter stages of the match. Despite Leicester’s dominance early on, they failed to maintain momentum and allowed Portsmouth back into contention.

The match highlighted Leicester's inability to sustain pressure and finish chances effectively. Their missed opportunities and defensive lapses proved costly against an invigorated Portsmouth side eager to capitalise on any mistakes.

Story first published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 19, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out