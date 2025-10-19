Sports Bulletin For October 19: Rohit-Virat-Gill Falter In IND vs AUS 1st ODI To PAK Blasts Jay Shah-ICC For Biased Afghan Remarks

Football Leicester City Held To 1-1 Draw By Portsmouth In Championship Clash In a tightly contested match, Leicester City drew 1-1 with Portsmouth at King Power Stadium. Aaron Ramsey scored for Leicester, while John Swift equalised for Portsmouth. The result leaves Leicester five points behind league leaders Coventry City. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:32 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Leicester City slipped further behind in the Championship race after a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth at King Power Stadium. The result leaves Leicester five points behind leaders Coventry City, who maintained their unbeaten streak with a win over Blackburn Rovers earlier. Aaron Ramsey's acrobatic goal from Abdul Fatawu's cross gave Leicester the lead in the 26th minute.

Portsmouth responded energetically, with Yang Min-Hyeok's powerful volley hitting the crossbar. Ramsey then forced Josef Bursik into a smart save shortly after. Despite continued pressure from Fatawu and a long-range effort by Harry Winks that missed the target, Leicester couldn't extend their lead before halftime.

After the break, Portsmouth capitalised on Leicester's slow start. Julian Carranza lost possession cheaply, leading to a swift counter-attack finished by John Swift. His left-footed shot beat Jakub Stolarczyk at his near post, levelling the score just before the hour mark.

Portsmouth nearly took the lead when Florian Bianchini was denied by Stolarczyk's excellent close-range save. Leicester had a chance to secure victory in stoppage time, but Luke Thomas failed to convert Hamza Choudhury's precise cross at the back post.

Leicester seemed set for a straightforward win after Ramsey's goal but faltered in the second half. Their expected goals (xG) totalled 1.38 from 19 shots, with 12 attempts in the first half and only six on target throughout. Portsmouth improved significantly after halftime, raising their xG to 0.86 from just 0.04 in the first half.

John Mousinho’s side showed resilience to earn a rare away point, reflecting their improved performance metrics in the latter stages of the match. Despite Leicester’s dominance early on, they failed to maintain momentum and allowed Portsmouth back into contention.

The match highlighted Leicester's inability to sustain pressure and finish chances effectively. Their missed opportunities and defensive lapses proved costly against an invigorated Portsmouth side eager to capitalise on any mistakes.