Leicester City agree fee for Brighton defender

By
Leicester City boss wants Brighton's Lewis Dunk to replace Harry Maguire

Bengaluru, July 16: Leicester City have agreed a £45million deal for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk if reports in England are to be believed.

The Seagulls centre-back looks set to replace Harry Maguire, who is on the verge of heading to Manchester United in a world-record £80m swoop eclipsing Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive defender of all time.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has been targeting Burnley's James Tarkowski and Dunk as possible replacements for Maguire.

And it is understood that it is the Seagulls star who is set to fill the shoes of the Foxes centre-back at King Power Stadium.

Dunk, 27, has spent his whole career at Brighton barring a one-year loan spell at Bristol City in 2013.

He made 38 appearances for the Amex outfit last season, scoring two goals.

For a club like Brighton who have been quite underwhelming, Dunk has been one of the key players who made their survival assured in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have won the race for England international defender Maguire beating their bitter rivals City to his signature.

The Red Devils will pay Leicester £60m for the Foxes star with an extra £20m available in add-ons.

And that will see him become the world's most expensive defender, topping the £75m Liverpool forked out on Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Maguire angrily accused Leicester of pricing him out of his mega move and the move will put an enormous pressure on the former Hull City mane.

The man, who formerly was the most expensice defender in the world, is arguably the best in the world in his position and is also a front-runner for Balon d'Or.

Leicester, meanwhile, did an excellent job to sell Maguire for such a huge price but they might end up overpaying a bit for Dunk as well.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
