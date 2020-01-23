Leicester City linked with January transfer for Max Kruse: Why Rodgers must sign him up

Bengaluru, Jan 23: Leicester City are likely to strengthen their squad this month, with a host of players already being rumoured to move to the King Power Stadium. It is understood that Rodgers main priority in January is to land a forward and the latest name that has been linked with them is 31-year-old German forward Max Kruse, as per the Turkish media Fanatik.
Kruse is currently playing in Turkey for Fenerbahce joining them on a free transfer just last Summer. The forward has been in sublime form for the yellow nightingales scoring three times and providing five assists in 13 league games this season. Given his current state, he should not be looking for a move but it is reported that Fenerbahce are now currently in some financial trouble and they have to cut some wage from their side.
Kruse is one of the highest earners of the side and hence he is now been tipped to leave the squad, with Leicester showing interest. Kruse’s current deal with the club expires only in 2022 so surely it would help the club getting a decent transfer amount as well getting him off the books would help stabilise the financial structure of the team.
However, Leicester are not the only side that have shown interest. Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis too reportedly have enquired about the player.
But despite rumours circulating apparently no official bids have been made for the former Bremen man. However, things are likely to be changed within the next week.
Why Leicester should sign him up?
Leicester City's swift run have suddenly hit a stumbling block after two successive defeats. They have now fallen to the third place, dropping easy points and must improve their game which can be aided by signing new names from the market. Kruse's inclusion could hand Rodgers that fresh option to select from the bench which he is lacking upfront at the moment.
The 31-year-old German can anywhere in the between the offensive third and could be a perfect player complementing either of Rodgers's 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 system. He has the knack of dropping deep into midfield to spray passes in the final third with great vision and technical ability making him the perfect foil for Jamie Vardy.