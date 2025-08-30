AC Milan Achieves First Victory Of The Season Against Lecce With Goals From Loftus-Cheek And Pulisic

Football Leicester City Youngster Jeremy Monga Plays Key Role In Victory Over Birmingham City In a crucial match, Leicester City's Jeremy Monga provided an assist that secured a 2-0 victory against Birmingham City. His performance highlights his potential as a rising star in the Championship. Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Ricardo Pereira praised Leicester City’s young talent, Jeremy Monga, for his role in their 2-0 victory over Birmingham City. Both players came off the bench to collaborate on Leicester's second goal at King Power Stadium, ending Birmingham's unbeaten streak. Pereira scored from close range after Monga's skillful play created space for a cross.

Leicester took an early lead when Abdul Fatawu scored in the eighth minute. He cut inside and found the top-left corner with a precise shot. The win moved Leicester to third place in the standings before the weekend's matches. Despite the victory, it was Monga’s performance that stood out.

Monga became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history at just 16 years and 37 days old during Leicester's match against Preston North End on August 16. "It was a very good assist from Jeremy Monga," said Pereira to Sky Sports. "He said to him before he came on, let's try to make the difference and he did with the perfect ball."

Leicester managed to secure all three points despite having an expected goals (xG) total of only 0.56 from five shots compared to Birmingham's 0.83 from eleven attempts. The Foxes have now won their last four home league games, a feat they hadn't achieved since April 2024.

Marti Cifuentes expressed satisfaction with the win, acknowledging it wasn't easy against a strong team like Birmingham. "Definitely happy because it's never easy to win in this league against a good team that has done well so far," Cifuentes added. He emphasized the team's commitment and desire as foundational elements for future success.

Birmingham manager Chris Davies lamented his team's lack of finishing prowess despite dominating possession with 54.8%. "We're disappointed to lose the game - I thought we had the lion's share of the game, were strong and dominant throughout," Davies stated.

Challenges for Birmingham

Birmingham struggled to convert their dominance into clear chances, managing only one shot on target against Jakub Stolarczyk’s net. Davies noted that while much of their play was commendable, conceding poor goals made it difficult to accept defeat.

The match highlighted Leicester’s resilience and ability to capitalize on key moments despite limited opportunities. As they continue their campaign, maintaining this form will be crucial for their aspirations in the league.