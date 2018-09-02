Leicester howler may affect Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's confidence: Paul Robinson

Bengaluru, September 2: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's confidence could take a hit after his gaffe led to a goal in the Reds' 2-1 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (September 1), feels former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson.
Liverpool were enjoying a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the first half. But in the second half, Liverpool conceded for the first time this season due to a poor clearance by Alisson.
In the 63rd minute, defender Virgil van Dijk played a back-pass to Alisson. The goalkeeper received the ball and tried to make a turn to avoid Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho. Alisson paid the price for putting him team at risk as Iheanacho stole possession, squared the ball to Rachid Ghezzal, who converted calmly. Liverpool emerged unscathed from the match though, and maintained their winning start to the Premier League.
But Alisson has come under scanner for his blunder. "There's a lot of pressure on goalkeepers these days to play out from the back, play with their feet," Robinson said on beIN Sports. "He just got himself in a mess. An old-fashioned goalkeeper would know his limitations and just kick the ball into touch. He's a goalkeeper for a reason because he's not an outfield player. He shouldn't be trying things like that."
Liverpool have struggled with their goalkeepers making horrifying mistakes over the last two seasons, which is one of the reasons why Alisson was roped in from Roma for a fee of 67 million pounds. However, with him repeating the same kind of mistakes that Liverpool's previous No 1 Loris Karius made, his confidence would go down, feels Robinson.
"He's under pressure to play out from the back. When he's in that situation, as a goalkeeper, there's an element of panic that sets in because it's not a normal situation to be in," Robinson said. "Kick it straight out to touch and we'll argue about it later. He's better than what they've got. He could be the answer to their problems but he hasn't been tested yet. He's not made a save or he's had a game where he's won Liverpool points. He's done well up to this game and it'll be interesting now to see his mentality.
"He may not have been under the pressure or scrutiny of a team like Liverpool and made an error at a high level that.
"So, it'll be interesting to see how he plays in the next couple of weeks."
Liverpool are next up against Tottenham Hotspur but good news for Alisson is that it's two weeks away, on September 15. Hopefully, the FIFA international break gives him enough time to regain his confidence.