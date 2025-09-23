Why was Virat Kohli not picked for IND-A vs AUS-A ODI Series? Revealed

Football Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 23:45 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Real Madrid are set to face Levante in La Liga, marking their first encounter in three years. While the spotlight is already on the upcoming Madrid derby, Los Blancos must first focus on securing three points in Valencia.

Levante, returning to La Liga after a spell in the second division, have had a rocky start this season under coach Julián Calero. The team lost three of their first four games before registering their maiden victory against a depleted Girona squad.

Despite the shaky beginning, Levante will lean on their historical record against Real Madrid and the support of their home fans in hopes of springing a surprise on Tuesday night. However, the challenge remains daunting. With Xabi Alonso's squad in strong form and stars like Kylian Mbappé firing on all cylinders, Real Madrid enter the fixture as clear favorites to extend their winning streak in the league.

The clash provides Levante with a chance to test themselves against one of Spain's elite sides, while Real Madrid aim to maintain momentum and continue their flawless run in the 2025-26 season.

Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Schedule

What is the date for the Levante vs Real Madrid match?

In India, the Levante vs Real Madrid match is set for Wednesday, 24 September, whereas in the UK time, it will be held on Tuesday, 23 September.

When will Levante vs Real Madrid start?

The Levante vs Real Madrid LaLiga - Round 6 match will begin at 7:30 PM GMT in UK on Tuesday, which is 1:00 AM IST in the early hours of Wednesday, 24 September, in India.

Where will the Levante vs Real Madrid match be played?

The Levante vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Ciutat de Valencia, Valencia, Spain.

Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga Match?

Where to Watch Levante vs Real Madrid in UK?

The UK viewers can watch the Levante vs Real Madrid match through the Disney+, Premier Sports 7:30 pm GMT, September 23.

Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in USA

The Levante vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2025-26 match will be available for streaming on ESPN+, Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET, September 23.

Where to Watch Levante vs Real Madrid in India?

The Levante vs Real Madrid LALIGA 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FANCODE app and website in India from 1:00 am IST.

Where to Watch Levante vs Real Madrid in Brazil?

The LaLiga - Round 6 encounter between Levante vs Real Madrid will be broadcast live on Disney+, ESPN with coverage beginning at 9:30 PM Brasília Time on September 23.

Where to Watch Levante vs Real Madrid in Nigeria?

The Levante vs Real Madrid LALIGA match will be telecast on CANAL+, Sporty TV from 7:30 pm Nigerian time on Tuesday.