Bayer Leverkusen Completes Loan Signing Of Claudio Echeverri From Manchester City For Upcoming Season

Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Bayer Leverkusen have secured Claudio Echeverri on loan from Manchester City for the 2025-26 season. The 19-year-old midfielder is set to experience Champions League football for the first time with the Bundesliga team. Echeverri joined Man City from River Plate in January 2024 but completed that season in Argentina before moving to England.

Echeverri's stint at River Plate saw him score twice and assist three times during their 2024 league campaign. He also scored in Manchester City's 6-0 victory over Al-Ain at the Club World Cup, one of his three appearances under Pep Guardiola. Echeverri is eager to gain more playing time at Leverkusen, stating, "It's fantastic for me to take the next steps with the 2024 champions of Germany now in the Bundesliga and the Champions League."

Echeverri is determined to make a significant impact at Bayer Leverkusen. He expressed his desire to accumulate substantial playing time and improve weekly. "A lot of young players have made it to the top of the game here at Bayer Leverkusen," he said. "I want to take that path in the coming season and play my part in helping Bayer 04 achieve great things."

Team Changes and New Additions

The loan deal follows Amine Adli's permanent transfer to Bournemouth in the Premier League. Additionally, Ten Hag has seen departures of key players like Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, and Jonathan Tah. However, they have been replaced by Jarell Quansah and Malik Tillman.

Echeverri's move represents a strategic step for both him and Bayer Leverkusen as they aim for success domestically and in Europe this season.