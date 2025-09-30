Zebaztian Kadestam Discusses Stepping Into the Ring Against Aung La N Sang In His Final Bout At ONE Fight Night 36

Kairat vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Leverkusen Seeks To Establish Identity Against PSV In Champions League Match Bayer Leverkusen's Kasper Hjulmand emphasises the importance of team identity ahead of their Champions League match against PSV. With a strong start under Hjulmand, Leverkusen aims for victory at home. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 20:47 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Kasper Hjulmand is eager for Bayer Leverkusen to showcase their style when they face PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday. Leverkusen's European journey began with a 2-2 draw against FC Copenhagen, where a late own goal secured them a point. Under Hjulmand, who succeeded Erik ten Hag, the team remains unbeaten, having won two and drawn two matches.

Leverkusen have a strong record against Dutch teams, remaining undefeated in seven encounters (four wins and three draws). Their latest victory was a 4-0 triumph over Feyenoord in last season's Champions League group stage. Overall, they have only lost twice in their last 11 group-stage matches (five wins and four draws).

Hjulmand is aiming for his first Champions League win with Leverkusen as they prepare for their first home game of the season in the competition. "Our focus is on showing our identity on the pitch tomorrow and playing the way we want to. We'll give our all to win," Hjulmand stated. He believes every player can thrive and develop within the team.

PSV started their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise. Despite this setback, Edmond Tapsoba acknowledges PSV's potential threat but remains optimistic about Leverkusen's chances. "It will be an intense duel [on Wednesday], we're prepared for that," Tapsoba said. "The most important thing is to win. That's what it's all about."

Tapsoba emphasised the importance of teamwork and building strong camaraderie among players. "The team is still getting to know each other. That takes time, and it's getting better and better," he explained. This growing understanding is expected to enhance their performance on the field.

Leverkusen and PSV have previously met twice in European competitions during the 1994-95 UEFA Cup first round. The German side won 5-4 at home before drawing 0-0 away in the Netherlands.

The upcoming match promises to be challenging, but Leverkusen are determined to maintain their unbeaten streak under Hjulmand's leadership. With a focus on identity and teamwork, they aim to secure a positive result against PSV.