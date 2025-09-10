Sports Bulletin For Sep 10: From India's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign To IND-PAK Tickets Not Sold Out

Football Life After Messi: Scaloni Addresses Challenges For Argentina Following Loss To Ecuador Lionel Scaloni acknowledges the difficulties Argentina will face after Lionel Messi's departure. Following a loss to Ecuador, he emphasises the need for new talent to maintain the team's competitive edge. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, admitted that replacing veteran players like Lionel Messi will be tough. This was evident in their 1-0 defeat to Ecuador. With Angel Di Maria retired, Messi rested, and Nicolas Otamendi sent off early, a young Argentina team struggled. Enner Valencia's penalty during first-half stoppage time sealed Ecuador's win.

Despite already securing a spot in the upcoming World Cup, Argentina couldn't rally in the second half. Even after Moises Caicedo's dismissal for Ecuador in the 50th minute, they failed to score. Messi ended the South American qualifiers as the top scorer with eight goals, marking a first in his career.

Di Maria, Otamendi, and Messi were key to Argentina's recent Copa America and World Cup successes. However, Otamendi and Messi are unlikely to play beyond next year's World Cup in North America. Scaloni acknowledged the difficulty of finding replacements of their calibre but emphasised trust in their current approach.

Ecuador's defence has been formidable, with nine clean sheets in their last ten qualifiers. They limited Argentina to an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.34. Scaloni noted that sometimes teams must endure tough moments when opponents perform well.

"When the rival plays well, there are times when you have to suffer," Scaloni said. He admitted that the game changed after Otamendi's red card and that they struggled to create chances. Despite this setback, he remained optimistic about his team's efforts against a strong opponent.

The coach praised his squad for showing resilience after Caicedo's dismissal. "I think the second half was ours," he stated. Although they could have performed better, he acknowledged that winning isn't always guaranteed and recognised Ecuador's quality.

Scaloni concluded by expressing confidence in his team's ability to continue competing at a high level despite challenges ahead. He stressed the importance of maintaining their current strategy while acknowledging that other teams can also succeed on any given day.