Football Lille Goalkeeper Berke Ozer Saves Three Penalties To Secure Victory Over Roma In Europa League In a thrilling Europa League match, Lille's Berke Ozer saved three penalties to secure a 1-0 win against Roma. Hakon Haraldsson's early goal proved decisive as Lille held on despite Roma's pressure. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Lille's goalkeeper, Berke Ozer, was instrumental in their 1-0 victory over Roma in the Europa League. He saved three penalties, with two initial saves nullified due to encroachment. Hakon Haraldsson scored early for Lille after Kostas Tsimikas lost possession to Thomas Meunier. Despite Roma's 20 shots and 2.2 expected goals compared to Lille's 1.43, they couldn't find the net.

Roma had a chance to level the score from the penalty spot following Aissa Mandi's handball. Artem Dovbyk missed twice due to encroachment issues. Matias Soule took the third attempt, but Ozer remained steadfast and saved it while staying on his line.

While Lille celebrated their win, fellow French side Nice faced a setback with a 2-1 loss against Fenerbahce. Kerem Akturkoglu scored twice in the first 25 minutes for Fenerbahce. Kevin Carlos managed a penalty goal for Nice before halftime, but Fenerbahce held firm in the second half.

Fenerbahce had previously lost their opening Europa League match against Dinamo Zagreb but showed resilience by allowing only two shots worth 0.05 xG in the second half against Nice.

Real Betis secured a 2-0 victory over Ludogorets after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest earlier. Giovani Lo Celso scored in the first half, and an own goal by Son sealed the win during their challenging trip to Bulgaria.

This defeat marked Roma's second home loss at this stage of a UEFA Cup or Europa League campaign since their defeat by Nuremberg in 1988-89. Meanwhile, Lo Celso continues to shine for Betis in Isco's absence this season.

Since joining European football in the 2018-19 season, Lo Celso has scored 11 goals in European competitions. Only Angel Di Maria has more among Argentinian midfielders with 16 goals.