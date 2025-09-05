Football Lionel Messi's Emotional Farewell To Argentina: A Dream Match Against Venezuela Lionel Messi experienced an emotional farewell during his final competitive match for Argentina, scoring two goals in a 3-0 victory over Venezuela. He expressed gratitude to fans and reflected on his journey with the national team. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Lionel Messi expressed his joy after playing his last competitive home match for Argentina, a moment he had long envisioned. In the game against Venezuela, Messi scored twice, complementing Lautaro Martinez's goal, leading to a 3-0 victory in their second-to-last World Cup qualifier. Although he hinted at retirement, Messi confirmed these matches would be his final qualifiers.

Messi nearly achieved a hat-trick but had a late goal disallowed for offside. After the match, he was visibly moved as fans showed their admiration, with some even bowing to him. Reflecting on the reception, Messi shared his happiness about bidding farewell to supporters in Buenos Aires. "There are so many emotions," he said. "It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people."

The 38-year-old footballer has not made any definitive statements about retiring after the 2026 World Cup in North America. When asked about participating in the tournament, Messi replied, "We'll see." He has been performing well in MLS, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists for Inter Miami this season.

Messi acknowledged that while he is eager to play in the next World Cup, he must ensure his physical readiness. He stated, "Same as I said before about the World Cup, that I don't think I'll play another." Due to his age, he believes it might be unlikely but remains motivated and excited about the possibility.

Throughout his career, Messi has cherished the support from Barcelona and dreamed of receiving similar affection from Argentine fans. He remarked on how special it was to finish his journey with such a memorable experience at home. "For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona," Messi noted.

Messi's performance in World Cup qualifying has been remarkable. He leads South American players with eight goals and continues to excel despite advancing age. His dedication and passion for football remain evident as he navigates the latter stages of his career.

As Messi reflects on his journey with Argentina's national team, he focuses on positive memories and achievements shared with teammates past and present. "Everything we lived was beautiful," he said. The recent match marked his last competitive game for points at home.

Looking ahead, Messi plans to assess his condition after completing this MLS season and undergoing preseason training in 2026. He remains hopeful for a strong finish and will decide on future participation based on how he feels physically at that time.