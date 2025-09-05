Lionel Messi Creates CONMEBOL History After Leading Argentina To 3-0 Win Over Venezuela In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

When Will Lionel Messi Retire? Will He Play FIFA World Cup 2026?- Here's What We Know

September 5, 2025

Lionel Messi continues to redefine greatness every time he steps onto a football pitch. On Friday night in Buenos Aires, the 38-year-old Argentina captain produced another record-breaking performance in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, turning the occasion into both an emotional and historic evening.

Messi equalled Colombian legend Iván Hurtado's mark of 72 appearances in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, drawing level with the former Ecuadorian defender at the very top of the all-time list. The milestone underlined his remarkable longevity and consistency in South America's notoriously competitive qualifying campaign.

But records did not stop there. Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the first half before adding another in the second, sealing a brace that pushed him to 36 career goals in World Cup qualifiers. With that strike, he broke his own record as the all-time leading scorer in the South American zone. Such dominance is staggering - no other player has managed to match Messi's influence across so many campaigns.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 72 CONMEBOL qualifiers, Messi has amassed 36 goals, while his career tally now stands at an astonishing 879. For Argentina, he has netted 114 times, further extending his cushion as the country's all-time leading scorer. He also remains among the continent's most prolific providers, ranking fourth in assists during qualifiers.

Globally, the achievement carried extra weight as well. Messi drew level with Iranian icon Ali Daei in the list of highest scorers in World Cup qualifiers, putting him in elite company once more.

Despite the celebrations, the night carried a bittersweet undertone. Messi has already hinted that this match could mark his final competitive home appearance in Argentina colours, describing it as "a very special match" earlier in the week. That sentiment transformed the Estadio Monumental into a sea of emotion, as fans cherished what might have been their last chance to see him play an official fixture on home soil.

From records to heartfelt farewells, Messi's 3-0 triumph over Venezuela was more than just another qualifier - it was another indelible chapter in the career of one of football's greatest icons.