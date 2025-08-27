Sergio Perez Emphasises Enjoyment As Key Motivation For His Return To Formula One In 2026

Football Lionel Messi Kerala Match: AIFF committee to visit Trivandrum in September for Greenfield Stadium Visit By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The excitement in Kerala's capital is already reaching fever pitch as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee prepares to visit Trivandrum in the first or second week of September.

The visit comes amidst growing anticipation for one of the most historic footballing events ever hosted in the state, as Lionel Messi and his Argentina side are set to play an international match at the Greenfield Stadium this November.

"The AIFF committee will come to Trivandrum to visit the stadium and infrastructure in September, likely in second week. We will get a clearer picture of the Lionel Messi match after that," a source close to the proceedings told MyKhel.

This will mark the first time Kerala plays host to the reigning world champions, and the presence of Messi-the undisputed icon of global football, is expected to transform Trivandrum into the biggest sporting hub of the country during the event. The AIFF delegation will reportedly assess infrastructure facilities, pitch quality, and crowd management arrangements to ensure that the stadium meets the highest international standards before Argentina takes the field.

Meanwhile, the Greenfield Stadium has already been buzzing with action, with the Kerala Cricket League currently underway. Homegrown hero Sanju Samson, Kerala's own cricketing star and India's wicketkeeper-batter, has been delighting fans with his performances in the tournament.

For Kerala's passionate football fanbase, known for filling stands during any major international or ISL encounter-the announcement of Argentina's visit is nothing less than a dream come true. Messi's arrival in God's Own Country is expected to draw fans not just from Kerala, but from across India and even neighbouring countries.

With the AIFF's September visit set to finalize preparations, Trivandrum is on the brink of scripting sporting history. As cricket fever gives way to football frenzy in November, the Greenfield Stadium looks ready to become the heart of India's sporting calendar in 2025.

This would not be the end for Lionel Messi in India this year, as the Argentina superstar will return to the country for a trip in December, when he will visit Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.