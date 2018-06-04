Football

Fans should burn Messi photos and shirts if he faces Israel – Palestinian FA chief

Posted By:
Argentina star Lionel Messi
Argentina star Lionel Messi

Ramallah, June 4: Fans should burn Lionel Messi photos and shirts if the Argentina star faces Israel in a friendly, Palestinian Football Association chief Jibril Rajoub said.

Jorge Sampaoli's men are scheduled to face Israel in Jerusalem on Saturday (June 9) in their last friendly before the World Cup.

But Rajoub has accused Israel, ranked 98th in the FIFA standings, of using the encounter as a political tool.

And he told supporters to target Messi – arguably the world's best player – if the Barcelona star plays.

"He's a big symbol so we are going to target him personally and we call on all to burn his picture and his shirt and to abandon him," he told reporters Sunday.

"We still hope that Messi will not come."

Argentina's clash against Israel comes a week before they begin their World Cup campaign against Iceland.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue