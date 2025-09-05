Football Lionel Messi Shrugs Off Tears To Lead Argentina To 3-0 Win At 'Last' Home Game: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 7:57 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion on Thursday night as Argentina hosted Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The World Cup-winning captain broke down in tears during what could be his last-ever competitive appearance in front of home fans, making the occasion a deeply moving one for the 38-year-old and the supporters who idolize him.

The packed stadium welcomed Messi with a roaring ovation, acknowledging his immense contribution to Argentine football. While he has not confirmed a retirement date, Messi admitted last week that this clash against Venezuela would mark his final home match in World Cup qualifying.

That uncertainty about the future made the night even more poignant, as fans cherished the possibility of seeing their hero in action on home soil for the last time.

But once the whistle blew, Messi shifted from emotion to excellence, producing yet another memorable performance. Brushing aside the tears, he netted twice, driving Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory. Lautaro Martínez added the other goal, ensuring the Albiceleste wrapped up the evening in style.

Days ahead of the match, Messi opened up about how much the occasion meant to him. "It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match," Messi told ESPN. "I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings. We're going to live it like that. I don't know what will happen next."

His heartfelt words highlighted the uncertainty surrounding his international future, even as his performance reminded everyone why he remains the heartbeat of the national team.

With tears streaming down his cheeks, chants of "Messi" echoing across the Monumental, and two goals to his name, the night became both a farewell and a celebration. Whether or not this was his final bow at home, it was a moment that etched itself permanently into the memories of Argentine fans.