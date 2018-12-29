Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Messi to hold more talks over Argentina return, says Scaloni

By Opta
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has not played for Argentina since the World Cup, but coach Lionel Scaloni is set to hold talks with the Barcelona star

London, December 29: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will hold further talks with Lionel Messi over the captain's return to international action.

Messi has not featured for his country since the World Cup, where Jorge Sampaoli's men were dumped out by France.

No World Cup doesn't ruin Messi legacy - Zico

The forward dragged Argentina through the group stage with a wonderful goal against Nigeria, but a chaotic campaign ended in the last 16.

Messi has given no indication over whether he will play international football again, with Argentina beginning preparations for next year's Copa America.

But Scaloni, appointed as Sampaoli's successor after initially taking over on an interim basis, is planning to hold further talks with the talismanic forward after they met when the Copa Libertadores final second leg was played in Madrid in December.

"I do not talk very often with Messi, but we have a relationship," Scaloni said on Friday.

"We are going to try for him to join us in 2019, we have pending talks and we are optimistic that it will be positive.

"For us it is something important. Any coach would like to coach him, myself more than any."

Speaking last month, Messi's Argentina team-mate Mauro Icardi said he hopes the Barcelona star can be persuaded to return to the fold.

"He's the best player in the world and we all hope he comes back with us, especially with the Copa America coming up," Icardi told TyC Sports after a friendly win against Mexico.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: JUV 1 - 1 SAM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue