Lionel Messi: The Argentine stalwart settles the GOAT conundrum

Lionel Messi has every possible trophy in his cabinet now. The Argentina legend won the World Cup in his final World Cup appearance.
There has always been a tug-of-war between the modern legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the GOAT status.
GOAT in short abbreviation elaborates as the Greatest Of All Time.
And it looks likely that the Argentine has taken a significant leap towards his paramount status. Lionel Messi now has won every possible trophy he could win in his career, for both his club and country.
Here are the achievements of the 35-year-old for his clubs and country.
LIONEL MESSI HAS COMPLETED FOOTBALL 🐐 pic.twitter.com/IvDeNtckee— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022
Lionel Messi, World Cup winner ⭐ pic.twitter.com/Nxr34XPdq9— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 18, 2022
Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals for Barcelona in 778 appearances. He has netted 23 times for PSG in 53 appearances.
Lionel Messi has played 163 times for Argentina, scoring 98 goals for his country in them. The Argentina captain finished his World Cup tally with 13 goals, and he has the most number of appearances in the World Cup.
Lionel Messi is a legend. The Argentina supremo had won everything but the World Cup in his gigantic career. But this World Cup perhaps will end the GOAT debate, for now at least. Messi, apart from winning a plethora of titles with his clubs, now has the two biggest trophies a player can win with his country, the World Cup and the Continental Cup (Copa America in the case of Argentina).
Hence, we can take a rest now, admire the legend, and celebrate this amazing career. Lionel Messi is once in an eternity of talent, and perhaps the ending was fitting, the GOAT lifting the greatest trophy in the World in his final dance.