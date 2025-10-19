English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Lionel Messi wins MLS Golden Boot, creates new record for Inter Miami with Hat-Trick

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Lionel Messi delivered another unforgettable performance on MLS Decision Day, scoring a brilliant hat-trick and providing an assist as Inter Miami CF crushed Nashville SC 5-2 on October 18, 2025.

The victory not only sealed Miami's third-place finish in the Eastern Conference but also secured Messi his first MLS Golden Boot award, capping a record-setting season for both the player and his club.

Lionel Messi wins MLS Golden Boot creates new record for Inter Miami with Hat-Trick
Lionel Messi (Image: Inter Miami)

Messi's Hat-Trick and Match Dominance

At Geodis Park, Messi opened the scoring with a trademark curling shot in the 35th minute before Nashville turned the game around through Sam Surridge and Jacob Shaffelburg to lead 2-1 at halftime. In the second half, Messi's penalty in the 63rd minute restored parity, and just minutes later, Baltasar Rodríguez's strike put Miami ahead. The Argentine maestro completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute with another sublime finish before assisting Telasco Segovia's stoppage-time goal to cap the emphatic 5-2 win.

Golden Boot Glory and Historic Numbers

Messi ended the regular season with 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 matches, giving him 48 goal contributions - just one shy of Carlos Vela's MLS record of 49 in 2019.

He surpassed LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Nashville's Sam Surridge (both with 24 goals) to capture the 2025 MLS Golden Boot.

In doing so, he became Inter Miami's first-ever Golden Boot winner and the first Argentine to win it since Valentín Castellanos in 2021.

Twenty-eight of Messi's 29 goals came from open play - the most in a single MLS season in league history. His 1.03 goals-per-game average ranks second only to Carlos Vela's 1.10 from 2019 among Golden Boot winners since 2005.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also became the league leader in assists and is poised to claim his second consecutive Landon Donovan MLS MVP title following an already historic 2024 season when he led Miami to the Supporters' Shield.

Inter Miami now enters the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Nashville again in the Round One best-of-three series.

Story first published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 19, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out