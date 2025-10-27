Football Lionesses Aim For Strong Performance In Revenge Game Against Australia Ella Toone expresses the Lionesses' determination to perform well against Australia in a friendly match, viewing it as a chance for redemption after their World Cup victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England's upcoming friendly against Australia is anticipated to have a competitive edge, according to Ella Toone. The match at Pride Park marks their first encounter since the 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final, where England triumphed 3-1 over the hosts in Sydney. Sarina Wiegman's team is eager to recover from their recent 2-1 loss to Brazil, which was their first game since defending their European Championship title in July.

Toone emphasised the importance of a strong performance against Australia. "We broke a lot of their hearts at the World Cup, so it will feel like a revenge game," she stated. She encouraged her teammates to respond positively after the defeat by Brazil. "It's difficult when you lose a game, but there's another one right around the corner to put it right."

The Lionesses are set on winning every match they play. Toone highlighted that there are no friendlies in football and expressed her desire for England to perform well and secure victory. "We want to win every game. We want to perform well and, hopefully, get the win," she added.

The match will feature many familiar faces as 11 Australian players currently compete in the Women's Super League (WSL). Additionally, Australia's coach Joe Montemurro has previously managed Arsenal. Toone noted that this familiarity provides insights into each player's strengths and weaknesses but doesn't significantly alter their approach.

Sarina Wiegman expressed excitement about facing Australia again. She acknowledged Australia's high level of play and how they challenge England in desired ways. Despite being a non-European team, many players regularly face each other in the WSL, fostering mutual understanding.

As England prepares for this encounter with Australia, they aim not only for victory but also for an opportunity to showcase their skills and resilience on the field once more.