Liverpool go second after West Ham victory

London, February 24: Liverpool stretched their unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 16 games and provisionally climbed one place up to second after yet another devastating performance at Anfield gave them a 4-1 win over West Ham United.
Manchester United can reclain the top spot if they beat Chelsea at home on Sunday.
With David Moyes having never won a game as a manager at Anfield, all the signs pointed towards the contest being over.
The irrepressible Mohamed Salah scored his 31st goal in all competitions after setting up Emre Can's opener and Roberto Firmino made it 3-0 before substitute Michail Antonio pulled one back in an action-packed encounter.
Can headed Liverpool into a 29th-minute lead after Salah swung in a corner and the Egyptian doubled the advantage in the 51st when he drilled an unstoppable shot into the far corner from 10 metres past the wrong-footed Adrian.
Firmino added the third six minutes later as he rounded the West Ham keeper and Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's fourth with a simple tap-in after Antonio had given visiting fans something to cheer about with his first touch of the ball.
FULL-TIME Liverpool 4-1 West Ham— Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2018
Can, Firmino, Mane and Salah - his 23rd in the #PL this season - complete a comfortable win for Liverpool#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/VyboKJLr3E
Earlier, Jack Butland scored a disastrous own goal as Leicester City came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City.
Stoke were on track to move out of the relegation zone thanks to a fine first-half strike from Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored his fourth goal from outside the box this season.
But Butland misjudged a powerful cross from Marc Albrighton, deflecting the ball into his own goal to extend Stoke's four-month wait for an away league victory.
In the other matches, a Glenn Murray brace helped Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a fine 4-1 win over Swansea City, Bournemouth came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Newcastle United, Manolo Gabbiadini scored earned Southampton a 1-1 draw against Burnley that lifts them out of the relegation zone, while West Brom's Premier League status is hanging by a thread after falling to a 1-2defeat to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.
(With Agency inputs)
