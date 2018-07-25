Liverpool escape serious punishment for pre-Roma trouble during Champions League

Nyon, July 25: UEFA has fined Liverpool €8,000 for the club's part in the incidents that marred the build-up to the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Roma in April.
Last month, it was announced that Roma had been fined €50,000 for their part in the trouble, with Liverpool fan Sean Cox suffering serious head injuries following an attack outside Anfield.
The Serie A club were also banned from selling tickets for their next two European away games, the second suspended under a probationary period.
Liverpool were reportedly given more time by UEFA to present their case, and on Wednesday the governing body announced its sanctions.
The club's fans were found guilty of "setting off fireworks, throwing objects and crowd disturbances", landing Liverpool with the relatively nominal financial punishment.
Jurgen Klopp's side won the encounter 5-2, a 4-2 defeat in the return fixture seeing them advance to the final in Kiev, where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.
Talking about Cox's incident, detective inspector Paul Speight of Merseyside Police had said: "We believe the victim was in Liverpool with his brother for the Liverpool v Roma semi-final and was assaulted during an altercation between Roma and Liverpool fans near to the Albert pub at about 7.35pm.
"Witnesses report that the victim was hit with a belt and then fell to the ground. Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken by ambulance to Walton Neurological Centre, where he is being treated for a head injury. His condition is currently described as critical and his next of kin have been informed.
"The place where this incident occurred is right by the ground and was heaving with fans making their way to the game. I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact us urgently, as information they have could be vital to our investigation."