Klopp set for Dortmund reunion in US friendly

Liverpool, April 24: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will go up against former team Borussia Dortmund in one of three pre-season friendlies the Reds have announced in the United States.
The Reds will face Dortmund, who Klopp guided to two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League final during his seven years at the club, in a high-profile fixture at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana on July 19.
Liverpool will also take on Sevilla at Fenway Park on July 21, before concluding their Stateside tour with a game against Sporting CP at Yankee Stadium three days later.
Klopp's side are chasing their first top-flight title since 1990 and sit two points above second-placed Manchester City, who play their game in hand away at neighbours Manchester United on Wednesday.
Klopp's men have three Premier League games remaining and meet Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final next Wednesday.
We're heading back to the States this summer! 🇺🇸— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 23, 2019
🆚 @BlackYellow at Notre Dame Stadium
🆚 @SevillaFC at Fenway Park
🆚 @Sporting_CP at Yankee Stadium#LFCPreSeason