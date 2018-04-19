Liverpool and Manchester United target Jorginho’s agent confirms Premier League interest

London, April 19: Napoli midfielder Jorginho's agent has confirmed English club's interest on the player amid speculation of the Italian moving to Manchester United or Liverpool.
The 26-year-old is currently having one of the best seasons of his career as his influence has guided Sarri's men to a fight with Juventus who are only four points ahead of them, with five games to go.
Earlier there were rumours that Jorginho's agent was having talks with English Premier Giants Manchester United and already meet the United representatives over a possible summer deal but later some of the reports added that Liverpool too have now joined the race.
United are in the market for a midfielder after it appeared that their star player Marouane Fellaini is reluctant to sign a new deal and would leave the club next year whereas veteran Michael Carrick could also end his playing career after this season.
On the other hand, Liverpool are set to lose midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer which has prompted Klopp to look for his alternative.
Jorginho's composure in the middle of the park as well interception skills have reportedly caught the attraction of both the managers as they are now reportedly lining up a move for the Italian player for a Summer joining.
And amidst the speculation, now his agent has finally admitted interest is arriving from England ahead of the summer market, however, the spokesperson claimed despite such interests, the player, for the time being, is very much happy at Napoli and it’s only normal some English clubs will ask for information about his high profile client.
"We'll talk about his contract situation at the end of the season," Santos told RMC Sport.
"If the club wants to do something, we are ready to talk after May 20."
He continued: "Jorginho is happy at Napoli, he is the first choice in a team that is challenging for the Scudetto.
He is also the first choice in the Italy squad, so it’s only normal some English clubs will ask for information. Having said that, there is nothing official."
Jorginho has thrived exceptionally well at Napoli under Sarri since joining the Serie A giants in 2013. The holding midfielder has played 34 matches all over this season and scored and assisted four each helping his side to fight for the Scudetto.
The Brazil-born midfielder is visionary with passing skills and should he join any of the sides, the midfielder will be an asset of the squad.
Jorginho's playing style has similar traits of midfielder Carrick and the player can easily feature in beside Nemanja Matic in Mourinho's system, allowing Paul Pogba the liberty to move further ahead.
On the other way, in Klopp's gegenpressing style, the player can be pivotal in a three-man midfield where he can be more instrumental in building an attack with his direct through balls.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.