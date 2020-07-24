Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's home burgled during Premier League title celebrations

Bengaluru, July 24: Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's home was burgled as the player was celebrating the club's first Premier League title win in 30 years, according to reports in British media.
The BBC reported that the thieves broke into the 26-year-old Brazilian's empty house in Formby between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning and stole items of jewellery and a car.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said in a statement to British media that the car had since been recovered in Wigan.
Breaking news - Fabinho's house burgled on trophy lift night https://t.co/AKa66VzKrg— Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) July 23, 2020
Liverpool lifted the league trophy on Wednesday following a 5-3 victory over Chelsea in their final home game of the season at Anfield.
Liverpool's Senegal striker Sadio Mane had his house burgled while he was playing in a UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich in February last year.
Liverpool were presented the trophy after the Chelsea game. While no fans were in attendance due to the restrictions in place owing to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, families were allowed in to watch the trophy lift.
Liverpool had never previously won the title in the Premier League era, their last triumph coming 30 years ago under Kenny Dalglish, who was involved in the presentation.
The Reds Liverpool travel to Newcastle United for their final game of the season on Sunday (Julu 26) knowing a win will take them to 99 points.
The coronavirus pandemic not only delayed Liverpool clinching the league crown but also denied them from receiving the trophy in front of their supporters, though manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the absent audience understands the role they have played in the successful campaign.
"That's how life is - you make the best of what you can get," the former Borussia Dortmund boss said. "Our families are allowed to be there, which is incredible.
"Everything would be better with fans, but we've known for months that wouldn't be possible. A few months ago, I wasn't even sure it was going to be possible to even play football."
