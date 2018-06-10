Football

Lyon pull plug on Nabil Fekir's Liverpool switch

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir had undergone a medical with Liverpool
Liverpool, June 10: Nabil Fekir will stay at Lyon after negotiations over a transfer to Liverpool broke down, the Ligue 1 club have announced.

France forward Fekir has long been linked with a big-money move to Anfield and enjoyed a stellar campaign in France's top flight this season – scoring 18 goals and supplying a further eight assists.

Lyon issued a statement on Friday (June 8) to dismiss reports the 24-year-old was on the verge of signing for Jurgen Klopp's Champions League finalists.

Fekir is part of France's squad for the 2018 World Cup and on Saturday (June 9) French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet claimed he had undergone a Liverpool medical at Les Bleus' Clairefontaine training base.

However, the saga has now taken another and seemingly final twist.

"Olympique Lyonnais informs that the tripartite negotiations with Liverpool and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of OL have not succeeded and that Olympique Lyonnais has decided to put an end to this negotiation," read a statement on the club's official website.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 10, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
