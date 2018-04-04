Liverpool and Newcastle target Nigerian wonderkid Simon

Bengaluru, April 4: Newcastle United have joined Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion in the race for Gent star Moses Simon, according to reports in England.
After back-to-back Premier League wins, Newcastle United are comparitively safe now and manager Rafa Benitez is already planning for next season in the top flight with the Nigerian international firmly in his sights.
The Magpies have intensified their plans to capture the 22-year-old winger this summer by watching him twice in the past fortnight.
Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws say Benitez was impressed Simon’s performance for his country against Serbia last week.
Aleksander Mitrovic, not wanted by Newcastle scored both goals for Serbia in a 2-0 win at Barnet’s Hive Stadium.
Simon was also outstanding in Gent’s 2-0 win at champions Anderlecht on Sunday.
Blessed with a blistering pace and amazing technique, the youngster is a menace from the flanks and is capable of playing on either wing.
He also knows where the back of the goal is and will only grow with age and experience.
Liverpool and Brighton are monitoring the winger who is hoping to make the Nigeria World Cup squad this summer.
Gent value Simon at £13million and are fully aware of his desire to play in the Premier League.
The Belgian side bagged the winger from Slovak outfit AS Trencin in January 2015, and he helped them with the league and Super Cup later that year.
Simon had a spell in the famed Ajax academy in 2013 following ten years with the GBS Academy in Nigeria.
The youngster has netted five goals in 20 appearances for Gent so fat this season.
Newcastle and Brighton both could do better with a player like Simon in their ranks while Liverpool will also be looking to add more depth to their fearsome attack.
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both have been sensational this season but there is no real depth on the flanks at all and Simon, therefore, could be a worthwhile signing.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.