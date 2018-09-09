Liverpool rubbish Adrien Rabiot links

Bengaluru, September 9: Premier League giants Liverpool reportedly have 'no interest' in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot.
The 23-year-old looks no closer to agreeing on a new contract with the French champs, and he could leave on a free next summer.1
There were reports last week that the Reds had enquired about the availability of Rabiot even going so far as to claim the player's mother had been contacted. But this has been firmly rejected by the Merseysiders.
Sources close to the club claimed that Liverpool are "baffled by such stories", and that boss Jurgen Klopp has had "no conversations with the France international in private or otherwise".
Jurgen Klopp has strengthened the midfield big time this summer, spending almost £100million to bring in Naby Keita and Fabinho.
Rabiot has already attracted interest from Barcelona and according to Mundo Deportivo he has his hearts sight on a move to the Nou Camp next summer. But a move to England should not be discounted and seemingly Merseyside would be his chosen destination.
The player is a childhood fan of Liverpool and idolizes club legend and now-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. In an interview with RMC last year he said: "I would love to play in the Premier League.
"I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."
Rabiot is free to discuss a move from January next year when he will have just six months left on his current deal.
The long-haired midfielder frustrated the hierarchy at PSG by turning down a contract extension this summer, which was believed to be a move on his behalf to encourage Barcelona to make a bid for him.
Manchester duo United and City are also interested in the Frenchman as per reports and might also enter the race.