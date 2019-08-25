Football
12 in a row! - Liverpool set new club record with victory over Arsenal

By Opta
Roberto Firmino
Roberto Firmino inspired Liverpool to a 3-1 home defeat of Arsenal, breaking a Reds club record in the process.

London August 25: Liverpool's 3-1 defeat of Arsenal at Anfield saw the Reds set a new club record of 12 consecutive wins in the Premier League.

An 11-match winning streak between February and April in 2014 under Brendan Rodgers was their previous record, with the current Liverpool squad matching that last week when beating Southampton 2-1 away from home.

Their run broke new ground on Saturday as Joel Matip's header and Mohamed Salah's second-half brace ensured the Reds moved three points clear of Unai Emery's side at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite both sides going into the game with maximum points from their opening two games, Liverpool were considered heavy favourites given the Gunners' wretched record at Anfield.

Arsenal have not won away to Liverpool since 2012, losing 4-0, 4-1 and 5-1 twice in that period, while they have now conceded 25 times in their last seven league visits.

The European champions can extend their winning sequence further at Burnley next Saturday, while Arsenal will hope to bounce back at home to rivals Tottenham in the north London derby the following day.

Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
