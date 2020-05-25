Liverpool to spend £60 million for Premier League winger, a good deal?

Bengaluru, May 25: If reports in England are to be believed, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a sensational move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore as he looks to strengthen his champions-elect Liverpool side.
The Reds are among the strongest teams in world football right now and it is evident that Klopp is looking to use every bit of resource he can to ensure that the Reds can keep up their dominance in England as well as in Europe.
Signing £60 million-rated Traore would be a massive statement from the Reds as it would show the world that Liverpool are far from a 'finished article'.
Traore would add a whole new dimension in the Liverpool attack with his unique qualities which Jurgen Klopp is a fan of. He was full of praise for the 24-year-old in recent times whenever Liverpool faced Wolves and it would be a really interesting transfer.
However, with clubs like Real Madrid and Traore's boyhood club Barcelona are said to be looking for the Spaniard's signature, Liverpool do have to face a lot of competition for the signature of the dynamic winger. Here, we will look to analyse what Traore would be able to provide Liverpool.
An expensive backup?
Clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Manchester City do not hesitate to spend millions for players who would not make their starting XI on a weekly basis but Liverpool are not exactly that kind of a club.
The Reds always look for deals that would be value for money which we saw when they snapped up Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City following the Potters' relegation from the Premier League.
If Liverpool splash out an astronomical fee like £60 million for the services of Traore, it would only mean that he would be considered as a key player at Anfield.
He is still only 24 years of age and is still very much a prospect who is yet to reach his peak. Under a manager like Klopp. the Spaniard would reach the next level of his career becoming an important member of the first team.
Versatility adds more value
Although Traore is most comfortable on the right flank, he is capable of slotting in at a number of positions. Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has used the dynamic winger in a range of positions and he has never let his manager down.
And, Jurgen Klopp would certainly like to have such a gifted player in his ranks. He could fill in on either flank for the Reds and even up front while also ensuring cover for the irreplaceable Trent Alexrander-Arnold at right back.
We have seen Klopp switching his tactics more often than not during this season. The German maestro often opts for a 4-2-3-1 system with Mohamed Salah up front with Roberto Firmino dropping deep as a number ten.
With someone as talented as Traore in the team, Klopp will get more flexibility and more options to rotate his squad to keep them fresh despite playing high-intensity football.
With his unparalleled physical stature and strength coupled by his technical abilities on the ball, Traore is truly an enormous talent who is often unplayable.
He has always been rated very highly since he made his name from the youth ranks of Barcelona but until this season, he was pretty much a raw and unpolished talent. This has been the breakthrough season for the Spaniard and he can still go a long way under someone like Klopp.