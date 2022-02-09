Liverpool want Barca sensation, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Feb 9: As per reports in England, Liverpool could be looking to snatch Barcelona wonderkid Gavi away from the Catalan club. The Spanish sensation has just 18 months left on his contract with the Blaugrana and The Reds are reportedly ready to offer him a big wage package and hefty signing on bonus in order to move to Anfield.
The Reds are also prepared to trigger the £42 million release clause of the midfielder, according to the Spanish media. Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly ready to offer Gavi a bumper contract worth £3 million per year, as well as a signing on fee of around £8 million.
Barcelona are determined not to lose the generational talent but are struggling to trump Liverpool's offer for the teenager. The player is believed to be keen on staying at his boyhood club but has kept his options open.
In terms of numbers, Liverpool look well-stacked at the heart of the midfield but there needs to be a reshuffle soon. James Milner is 36 years of age right now while both Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are already in their thirties.
Thiago
has
continued
to
struggle
for
fitness
at
Anfield
while
the
likes
of
Naby
Keita
and
Alex
Oxlade-chamberlain
are
both
injury-prone.
Despite
their
incredible
depth
in
midfield,
injuries
have
often
stretched
Jurgen
Klopp's
squad
in
that
particular
area.
It is about time that Liverpool should look to rebuild their midfield and Gavi looks like a fantastic footballer in the making. The Reds have also been strongly linked with a move for English midfield starlet Jude Bellingham and it shows that Klopp wants to invest in youth to keep the Reds ready for success in the long run.
Gavi is only 17 years of age but already very much a first-team player for Barca. His exploits have seen him getting rewarded with four international caps already which is remarkable for his age. The La Masia youth graduate seems to have a big future ahead of himself and that could well be at Liverpool.
The teenage sensation is predominantly a central midfielder but can also play as a number ten or on either flank. Thanks to his technical abilities, intelligence, vision and passing, the 17-year-old can be effective in a range of positions and a manager like Jurgen Klopp can ideally mould him into a world-beater.