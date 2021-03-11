Liverpool want Chelsea forward, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 11: The rumour mills are strong in England about Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer, especially after having seen his game time cut short following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.
It is claimed that the US international is growing frustrated with the lack of gametime in recent weeks with the 22-year-old yet to start a single game under the German gaffer.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all reportedly monitoring the situation closely.
Liverpool, in particular, are known to be long admirers of Pulisic and are said to be leading the race if Chelsea decides to sell their priced asset.
Pulisic joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019, but spent the remainder of the campaign at Signal Iduna Park. From the start of the 2019-20 season, he has been at the club and his first season at Chelsea was nothing short of phenomenal.
Despite a slow start to life under Frank Lampard, Pulisic picked up and was one of the standout performers for the Blues.
However, things have not been as smooth for him this season as he has struggled to keep up his fitness levels as well as consistency. Things have become even harder for the young winger since the appointment of Tuchel.
Pulisic was a £60 million signing by Chelsea and it is quite unlikely that they would want to lose him this summer. However, if the Blues decide to cash in on him, Liverpool would be an ideal destination for the US superstar.
Liverpool's famed front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have all suffered loss of form this season and the Reds could well take the option to rejuvenate their attack and a young and gifted player like Pulisic would be a good addition to their ranks.