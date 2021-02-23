Liverpool want Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos this summer: A good prospect for the Reds?

Bengaluru, Feb 23: Liverpool are reportedly planning an ambitious summer move for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos and could use Takumi Minamino potentially as a bargaining chip, according to a recent report from a Spanish publication La Razon.
The Reds have seen their title defence collapse massively this season and there is an understanding that a mini-overhaul could be on the cards next window. Adding defenders is rumoured to be the priority however the Reds are also looking at some attacking profile as well. The 26-year-old Argentine is one of the options they are reviewing right now but it remains to be seen whether they will match Sevilla's £56 million price tag.
Ocampos' season so far
Ocampos joined Sevilla in 2019 following a four-year spell with Marseille and has had a productive campaign last year with 17 goals and five assists in all competition. But with just seven goals and four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, the Argentine has been going through somewhat a rugged phase this year. Not holding consistency has been the key factor and for that reason, Sevilla are reportedly contemplating cashing on him in summer.
Transfer Fee
Ocampos is said to have a £56million release clause in his contract with the La Liga side and there's very little chance, Liverpool, triggering it. The Reds in recent years have spent funds very thoughtfully and for someone who won't be a guaranteed starter in the side, the rumoured fee seems to be out of their intention. But as per rumours, Liverpool could include Minamino who is currently on loan at Southampton to lower the fee.
Should Liverpool get him?
Ocampos could be an interesting addition as he can play on either wing and will be able to provide cover to both Salah and Mane. He will undeniably add more quality and depth to Liverpool’s attack and can chip in with a few goals. If Sevilla are willing to lower their asking price and a deal for Minamino is included, it’s got to be worth looking at from Liverpool's prospect.