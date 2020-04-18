Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lockdown Days: Robertson's calls to Trent and a corner taken quickly

By
Robertson, Alexander
Despite lockdown, Andy Robertson stays in regular contact with Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

London, April 18: Andy Robertson jokingly provided an insight into his daily schedule during the coronavirus lockdown – including multiple calls to Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Defender Robertson posted several screenshots from his phone in a Twitter post on Friday showing a list of daily tasks, among them having breakfast with his kids, a gym session to keep fit and a spot of lunch at 12:15.

According to the Scotland international, he also stays in regular contact with Alexander-Arnold, the last of them just a call to say goodnight to his fellow Reds full-back.

An early yoga session is followed by an Irn-Bru to rehydrate – "because you deserve it Andy" – and he also squeezes in a check of James Milner's Instagram activity and a workout before midday.

After texting Virgil van Dijk to say how much he misses the Dutchman, Robertson settles down to watch Divock Origi's famous goal in the 4-0 win over Barcelona from last season, the Belgian's strike set up, of course, by Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner.

Time is set aside to try to recreate the famous moment from the second leg of the Champions League semi-final in the garden, with Robertson and the rest of Jurgen Klopp's squad remaining at home due to COVID-19.

For how much longer the players will be absent from team facilities remains unclear, though at least a Premier League statement on Friday confirmed the plan remains to complete the 2019-20 season – good news for Liverpool as they sit on the brink of clinching the title.

At least Robertson appears to have kept his sense of humour during the enforced break, though clearly he is missing Alexander-Arnold during their time apart.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More ANDY ROBERTSON News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue