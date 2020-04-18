Lockdown Days: Robertson's calls to Trent and a corner taken quickly

London, April 18: Andy Robertson jokingly provided an insight into his daily schedule during the coronavirus lockdown – including multiple calls to Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Defender Robertson posted several screenshots from his phone in a Twitter post on Friday showing a list of daily tasks, among them having breakfast with his kids, a gym session to keep fit and a spot of lunch at 12:15.
According to the Scotland international, he also stays in regular contact with Alexander-Arnold, the last of them just a call to say goodnight to his fellow Reds full-back.
An early yoga session is followed by an Irn-Bru to rehydrate – "because you deserve it Andy" – and he also squeezes in a check of James Milner's Instagram activity and a workout before midday.
Thought you’d like to see what a typical day in isolation looks like for Robbo... pic.twitter.com/FSUa0TIaXV— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 17, 2020
After texting Virgil van Dijk to say how much he misses the Dutchman, Robertson settles down to watch Divock Origi's famous goal in the 4-0 win over Barcelona from last season, the Belgian's strike set up, of course, by Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner.
Time is set aside to try to recreate the famous moment from the second leg of the Champions League semi-final in the garden, with Robertson and the rest of Jurgen Klopp's squad remaining at home due to COVID-19.
For how much longer the players will be absent from team facilities remains unclear, though at least a Premier League statement on Friday confirmed the plan remains to complete the 2019-20 season – good news for Liverpool as they sit on the brink of clinching the title.
At least Robertson appears to have kept his sense of humour during the enforced break, though clearly he is missing Alexander-Arnold during their time apart.
