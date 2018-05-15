Loew extends Germany contract till Qatar World Cup

Berlin, May 15: Joachim Loew has agreed a two-year contract extension to take his time in charge of the Germany national team through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Loew's contract had been set to expire after Euro 2018 but the coach will now be in charge of Die Mannschaft through to the World Cup in 2022, which is being held in the Middle East nation for the first time.
The 58-year-old was appointed by the national team in 2006 and led Germany to World Cup glory in Brazil four years ago, a 7-1 demolition of the hosts in the semifinal at the Maracana Stadium the highlight.
Germany are among the favourites again in Russia, having triumphed with an experimental young squad at the Confederations Cup last year.
The German football federation was initially planning to extend Loew's deal through the European Championship in 2020, but he has agreed to stay another two years, along with assistant coach Thomas Schneider and goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke.
Oliver Bierhoff, the national team general manager, is also extending his deal, to 2024, along with assistant Marcus Sorg.
Loew has been in charge since taking over from Jurgen Klinsmann after the 2006 World Cup. Loew had been Klinsmann's assistant as Germany finished third in its home tournament.
