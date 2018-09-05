Lopetegui defends Real Madrid after Messi's comments

Kolkata, September 5: While Real Madrid fans are finding life difficult after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Lionel Messi seized the opportunity to take a jibe on his El Clasico rivals.
The Argentinian claimed that Juventus will be a Champions League contender side and that Ronaldo's departure has left Real Madrid weak.
But despite Ronaldo's absence, Real are flying high maintaining their 100 per cent record in La Liga with convincing victories in their opening three fixtures.
With such form Real coach Julen Lopetegui is certain that team can’t be undermined in any way.
And responding to Messi's remarks, Lopetegui told Onda Cero: "I would not doubt the players of Real Madrid.
"We have done okay but it is only the start and we have three weeks ahead with the Champions League.
"We have achieved the aim of nine points and now we need to reflect. The players need to come back fit and we will see what happens.
"Our target is everything this season. With the league, you have to always be on form and it rewards consistency but we want to win everything."