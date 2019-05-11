Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Every time I watch it, I cry - Lucas still stunned by Champions League heroics

By Opta
Lucas Moura
Tottenham's hero against Ajax was Lucas Moura, and the Brazil international says he gets emotional when watching the replay of his goals.

London, May 11: Lucas Moura has been in tears every time he has watched a replay of Tottenham's remarkable comeback win over Ajax.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a place in their first Champions League final thanks to a dramatic 3-2 triumph in Amsterdam on Wednesday – Lucas scoring all three goals in the second half to seal a 3-3 aggregate draw and victory on away goals.

The winner came as the clock ticked into the 96th minute, and Lucas still gets emotional when watching back those decisive moments.

"I think that I'm dreaming," Lucas told Tottenham's official website.

"It was an unbelievable day. I'm very happy, very proud. I always say that when you believe and when you work hard, you receive good things and this group and this team deserves it.

"I believed that it was possible to win the game and to go to the final, but I couldn't believe that I would score three goals and the third one in the last seconds. It was perfect.

"I've watched the game back. Every time that I watch the video I cry because it's so emotional. Every player wanted to have this moment, to live this moment, I am so happy and we need to enjoy it.

"That's what football does with everyone. That's why football is so amazing. I love football. It's so emotional, everyone loves football. Moments like this we need to keep for life."

Tottenham round off their Premier League campaign against Everton on Sunday, before facing Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue