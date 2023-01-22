Football
Spalletti urges Napoli to seize 'unprecedented' Scudetto chance after reaching 50 points

By Harry Carr

Naples, January 22: Napoli must seize their "unprecedented opportunity" to win the Scudetto after reaching 50 points at the halfway mark of the Serie A season by beating Salernitana, says Luciano Spalletti.

Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen helped Napoli to a routine 2-0 victory over the strugglers on Saturday (January 21), moving them 12 points clear of second-placed Milan ahead of the Rossoneri's trip to Lazio on Tuesday (January 24).

The result made Napoli just the third team to reach 50 points in the first half of a Serie A season, after Juventus (in 2013-14 and 2018-19) and Inter (in 2006-07).

No side has ever failed to win Serie A after reaching a half-century of points at this stage of a campaign, and head coach Spalletti knows Napoli have an incredible opportunity to claim their first league title since 1990.

"We know that we have an unprecedented opportunity," Spalletti told DAZN after the win. "We must not squander the possibilities we have. We must remain humble and do things professionally."

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 9:04 [IST]
