Enrique and Simeone tipped for Arsenal role

New Delhi, April 28: The announcement of Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal was topic of debate considering the time at which the decision was made public. Nonetheless, the Arsenal board has already starting hunting possible replacements for the man who managed the London club for 22 years straight.
Ex-Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and current Atletico boss Diego Simeone are leading the race for Arsenal’s top job.
Enrique has reportdely told Arsenal he needs £15million-a-year deal to replace Wenger at the Emirates, with the Gunners seriously considering breaking their wage structure in order to land him.
The grapevine is that Enrique is also wanted by fellow Londoners Chelsea, who are also desperately looking for a replacement for Antonio Conte.
Enrique's connections with Arsenal’s head of operations Raul Sanllehi from their time together at Camp Nou are thought to give the Gunners the edge in signing him, although his high wage demands may be problematic for both clubs.
The £15m-a-year deal would see Enrique go level with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, but stay behind behind Pep Guardiola, who is set to agree a new £20m contract at the Etihad.
Despite numerous denials, Simeone is also in the fray for the role. Arsenal's UEFA Europa League semifinal clash against Atletico will be looked upon as a perfect send-off for Wenger, whilst being a stage for Simeone to show his class at the Emirates.
Former England international Gary Neville and television pundit recently suggested that it is indeed Simeone who should replace Wenger at Arsenal.
"I spoke about Diego Simeone as a candidate to replace Arsene Wenger in my podcast and the reaction I got on social media was that his style isn't the Arsenal way," Neville told Sky Sports.
"What I would say is Arsenal isn't defined by Arsene Wenger.
"The last 10 years have been very different to the previous 10 years and if Arsenal feel the football they have to play is the 'total football way' then perhaps they'll go for Luis Enrique, but Simeone is the outstanding candidate in terms of taking on rivals with bigger budgets."
Arsenal’s ex-players Patrick Viera and Mikel Arteta are also touted to be at the helm of the club next summer. But whoever comes, the club has allotted a strict £50m spending on transfers in the summer.
