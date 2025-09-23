Football Luis Enrique States Ballon D'Or Ceremony Was Not A Distraction For PSG In Classique Loss Luis Enrique expressed frustration after PSG's 1-0 loss to Marseille, denying that the Ballon d'Or ceremony distracted his team. Despite missed opportunities, he praised their ambition and confidence. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain's recent 1-0 loss to Marseille left Luis Enrique frustrated, though he dismissed the notion that the Ballon d'Or ceremony was a distraction. The match, initially set for Sunday, was moved to Monday due to bad weather in southern France, preventing PSG from attending the event. Ousmane Dembele, who won the Ballon d'Or, attended alongside injured players Desire Doue and Joao Neves.

Nayef Aguerd's early goal secured Marseille's win after a mistake by Lucas Chevalier. Despite PSG's strong second-half push, they couldn't convert their efforts into goals, ending with 0.7 expected goals (xG) from 12 attempts. Luis Enrique expressed dissatisfaction with the result but praised his team's ambition and confidence. "We pressed in a sensational way," he stated, acknowledging the simple mistakes made during the game.

PSG had been on a scoring streak in their last 23 away games before this match. However, their defeat marked their first loss away to Marseille in Ligue 1 since November 2011. This loss also ended their perfect start to the league season. Enrique noted that while they played well and deserved more from the match, losing is part of competition.

Roberto De Zerbi was sent off during stoppage time as tensions rose. Marseille broke a 12-match home winless streak against PSG in Ligue 1, marking a significant achievement for them. De Zerbi celebrated this victory as one of his best since joining Marseille, emphasizing its importance against a dominant team like PSG.

"Yes, it's one of the most beautiful days since I arrived," De Zerbi said. He highlighted his desire to beat PSG at the Velodrome and stressed that despite this victory, their focus remains on building a strong team for future challenges.

Ligue 1 Standings and Future Matches

PSG has now lost three out of their last nine Ligue 1 matches (W6), contrasting with only one defeat in their previous 59 games (W44 D14). Their next challenge lies in preparing effectively for upcoming matches to maintain their competitive edge in the league.

Ahead of Friday's game against Strasbourg, both teams aim to improve their standings and performance. For Marseille, continuing this momentum is crucial as they strive towards their long-term goals in Ligue 1.