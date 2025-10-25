Football Luis Enrique Remains Confident As PSG Prepares For Brest Clash In Ligue 1 Luis Enrique expresses confidence ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's match against Brest in Ligue 1. Despite losing the top spot to Marseille, PSG is unbeaten in five matches across competitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to face Brest in Ligue 1, aiming to reclaim the top spot after being overtaken by Marseille. Despite a recent draw with Strasbourg, PSG's coach Luis Enrique remains calm and confident. He believes his team has maintained a consistent mentality and identity across competitions, as evidenced by their recent 7-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Luis Enrique emphasises that PSG's approach remains unchanged despite different match circumstances. "As a coach, I am calm and confident because I saw the same thing," he stated. PSG have not been at the top of Ligue 1 after eight matches for the second time in three seasons. They were third in 2023-24 and are currently second.

Brest, on the other hand, sit 12th in the table with nine points. They have won only two matches so far but remain unbeaten in their last four games. Their last victory came in late September. Brest's Junior Dina Ebimbe will face PSG for the first time since leaving the club in 2022. He recently scored against Lorient.

Ousmane Dembele is a player to watch for PSG, having scored seven goals against Brest across all competitions. This tally is his joint-highest against any single opponent, matching his record against Monaco. These goals were all netted during the 2024-25 season.

Brest have struggled historically against PSG, failing to win any of their last 32 encounters across all competitions since January 1985. This streak is tied for PSG's longest unbeaten run against an opponent, alongside Angers. Brest have also lost their last eight home games against PSG.

Match Prediction and Statistics

PSG are favourites to win on Saturday despite not winning their last two away games in Ligue 1. They haven't gone three consecutive away matches without a win since early 2022. Brest have conceded three or more goals in 14 Ligue 1 matches since last season began, while PSG have scored three or more goals most frequently during this period.

Brest's defence has been solid at home since the start of the 2023-24 season, achieving 17 clean sheets in Ligue 1 from 38 home games. Only Nice has more with 18 clean sheets. The Opta win probability gives Brest a 14.1% chance of winning, an 18.6% chance of a draw, and a strong 67.3% probability for a PSG victory.

Luis Enrique remains unfazed by being one point behind Marseille after eight games played this season. "You are concerned because the team has one point less [than Marseille], I am not," he said confidently. As they prepare for their next match against Brest, PSG aim to manage different circumstances effectively without using them as excuses.