Football Luis Enrique Supports Ousmane Dembele Following Penalty Miss In PSG's Recent Victory Luis Enrique defended Ousmane Dembele after his penalty miss in Paris Saint-Germain's victory against Angers. The manager emphasised the normalcy of such misses and praised the team's overall performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain secured a narrow 1-0 win against Angers, marking their second consecutive victory in the Ligue 1 season. Fabian Ruiz scored the decisive goal in the second half at Parc des Princes. Despite Ousmane Dembele missing a penalty in the 25th minute, PSG managed to maintain their lead. Only four of PSG's 21 shots were on target during the match.

Luis Enrique defended Dembele's missed penalty, stating that such misses are normal. "I'm the shooter," he explained, adding, "Why did I choose to have Dembele take the penalty? Because I'm the boss. It is normal for them to fail." Enrique emphasised his role in decision-making and showed support for Dembele despite the miss.

PSG began their Ligue 1 campaign with two clean sheets, a feat they last achieved in the 2017-18 season. This defensive success comes even without Gianluigi Donnarumma, who might be leaving after seemingly bidding farewell at Parc des Princes. The goalkeeper's potential departure follows PSG's Champions League triumph.

Reflecting on the game, Luis Enrique praised his team's performance against Angers' defensive setup. He noted, "I think we played a very good game physically and technically. It's hard to play against a low block." He acknowledged that the pitch conditions added to their challenges but felt they deserved the win.

Enrique also highlighted the importance of fan support during matches. "It's nice to always see the support of the fans," he remarked, appreciating their presence and encouragement. He described Donnarumma's moment with fans as special, showcasing mutual trust and recognition between players and supporters.

The victory over Angers was celebrated as PSG's first home win of the season. The team aims to build on this momentum as they continue their campaign in Ligue 1. With strong performances both defensively and offensively, PSG looks forward to maintaining their winning streak and solidifying their position in the league standings.