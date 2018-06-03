Football

Maclaren, Arzani join Cahill in Australia's World Cup squad

Posted By:
Jamie Maclaren
Jamie Maclaren

Melbourne, June 3: Australia head coach Bert van Marwijk has included latecomer Jamie Maclaren and teenager Daniel Arzani in his final 23 for the World Cup. Hibernian striker Maclaren had been out of the picture when Van Marwijk surprisingly excluded him from the 26-man preliminary squad named in May.

But an injury cloud over first-choice centre forward Tomi Juric prompted a recall for the 24-year-old and he has done enough to convince the former Netherlands boss of his worth.

Melbourne City winger Arzani, 19, will be the Socceroos' youngest player in Russia after edging out Maccabi Haifa forward Nikita Rukavytsya and Melbourne Victory playmaker James Troisi.

Uncapped right-back Fran Karacic and Sydney FC utility Josh Brillante are the other players to miss out as 38-year-old Tim Cahill, Australia's all-time leading goalscorer, and fellow veteran Mark Milligan are included, putting them in line to appear at a World Cup for the fourth time.

The Socceroos commence their campaign against France on June 16 ahead of further Group C meetings with Denmark and Peru.

Australia's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mathew Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Danny Vukovic (Genk); Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper); Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Robbie Kruse (Bochum), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Tom Rogic (Celtic); Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tim Cahill (Millwall), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Reds)

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue