Maguire completes Man United move for reported £80m

Bengaluru, August 5: Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender of all time following the completion of a reported £80million move to Manchester United from Leicester City.
The 26-year-old has signed a six-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year.
The England international joined Leicester in 2017 and has made 76 appearances, scoring five goals.
Maguire's fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax for a combined fee of 75 million euros ($84.2 million) plus 10.5 million euros of add-ons.
De Ligt's compatriot Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75 million when he moved from Southampton in January 2018.
"I'm delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity," Maguire told the club website.
"From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It's clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started," Maguire added.
