AFC allots Syria's World Cup qualifier home leg to Malaysia

Bengaluru, September 15: Malaysian city of Melaka will host Syria's home leg World Cup qualifying play-off tie against Australia on October 5, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed.
Due to the political unrest in the country, Syria have been playing their home matches at Malaysia for a long time.
It is worth mentioning that the venue -- the Hang Jebat Stadium -- in Melaka had also hosted Syria's home matches during the third round of World Cup's Asian Zone qualifiers.
Earlier there were reports that Syria wanted the tie to be played in Abu Dhabi or Doha, but the AFC put to rest all such speculations and confirmed Melaka as the venue.
Sydney's Olympic Stadium (ANZ Stadium) will host the return leg on October 10.
The Socceroos failed to qualify automatically for the 2018 Russia World Cup as they could only sneak a 2-1 win over Thailand in their final group match in Melbourne whereas they required a 3-0 win.
And then to make matters more worse, Saudi Arabia beat Group B winners Japan 1-0 in Jeddah later to clinch the second automatic spot, consigning Australia to a tricky third-place play-off tie against Syria.
The winner then faces the fourth-placed side from the North and Central America CONCACAF region, which is currently the United States with two matches remaining, in a two-legged play-off in November.
Australia hope to turn Sydney to their fortress
Australian coach Ange Postecoglou who is struggling to hold his job has ruled out making any drastic changes to his squad for the Syria tie.