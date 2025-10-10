Football Netherlands Defeats Malta 4-0 With Cody Gakpo Scoring Two Penalties Cody Gakpo scored two penalties as the Netherlands triumphed over Malta with a comfortable 4-0 win in World Cup qualifying. The victory places the Dutch team three points clear in Group G. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

The Netherlands secured a decisive 4-0 victory over Malta in their World Cup qualifying match, moving three points ahead in Group G. Cody Gakpo was instrumental, scoring two penalties and assisting Tijjani Reijnders for the third goal. This win sets the stage for their upcoming match against Finland on Sunday.

Despite an early scare when Virgil van Dijk's backpass was intercepted by Joseph Mbong, who missed from a tight angle, the Netherlands quickly regained control. A penalty was awarded after Kurt Shaw fouled Ryan Gravenberch in the box. Although Wout Weghorst scored just before the referee's whistle, it was Gakpo who converted the penalty past Henry Bonello in the 12th minute.

Gakpo nearly added another goal shortly after his first, hitting the post three minutes later. The Dutch team couldn't increase their lead before halftime at Ta' Qali National Stadium but wasted no time after the break. Enrico Pepe fouled Weghorst in the area, allowing Gakpo to score his second penalty with ease into the bottom-right corner.

Although Gakpo thought he had completed a hat-trick with a header from Jeremie Frimpong's cross, it was ruled offside. However, he soon contributed again by capitalising on Bonello's error and setting up Reijnders for a simple finish. Memphis Depay sealed the win in stoppage time with a header from Denzel Dumfries's cross.

Gakpo continued his impressive form after ending a goal drought against Chelsea in the Premier League. He became the first Dutch player since Rob Rensenbrink in 1978 to score two penalties in one game (excluding shootouts). Meanwhile, Depay has been involved in eight goals during qualifying, trailing only Norway’s Erling Haaland among UEFA players.

The Netherlands dominated with an expected goals (xG) total of 3.35 from 22 attempts, though only eight were on target. In contrast, Malta managed just 0.44 xG from seven shots at Bart Verbruggen’s goal. This performance underscores the Dutch team's superiority throughout the match.