Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man City defender Mendy wants to visit India

By Pti
Man City defender Mendy wants to visit India

New Delhi, June 29: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy wants to visit India in the near future and is awaiting an invitation from the EPL club's fans in the country.

He was speaking to English Premier League broadcaster Star Sports.

"When are the people going to invite me to India because it's a beautiful country," the 25-year-old Mendy said during an interaction.

The left-back also enquired about the coronavirus-forced lockdown in India. "Firstly, I hope the lockdown was okay for everyone in India. I hope they enjoyed the football coming back, the games, the supporters a lot."

Mendy joined City from Ligue 1 team Monaco in 2017 July on a five-year contract, but in September, the defender injured his knee during a match against Crystal Palace.

Due to a subsequent knee surgery, Frenchman Mendy missed action for almost six months before returning as a substitute against Swansea City.

In the 2018/19 season, Mendy played in 10 of the first 12 Premier League games for Manchester City. He was full of praises for his manager Pep Guardiola.

"He's so good. You want to give everything for him on the pitch, when he talks in the meetings, on the pitch, he gives, the way he talks he gives you the determination, the power to win the game, to fight for the goal. He loves football," Mendy said.

More MANCHESTER CITY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 548,318 | World - 10,238,287
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 19:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue