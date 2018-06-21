Man City expect to complete signing of Jorginho this week

London, June 22: Premier League champions Manchester City are expecting to wrap up the signature of the £46.5milion signing from Napoli star Jorginho this week, according to reports in England.
Pep Guardiola’s first signing of the summer has been delayed as the Serie A side wanted to have a replacement in place to appease fans before the switch is announced, according to reports in Italy.
It seems that the ice has broken now finally and the deal could finally be done within this week.
The lenghty negotiations looked to have bombed with the Cityzens refusing to go higher than an initial £44m offer at the start of June.
Jorginho even went to visit his family in Brazil while the two clubs thrashed out a fee but his agent was always confident the deal would cross the line.
His representative Joao Santos said: "The two clubs are talking. Jorginho is in Brazil and waiting to find out what his future will be.
"We have a verbal agreement with Manchester City, we are waiting for Napoli and the English to find an agreement."
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis had utterly frustrated City by increasing the price tag but the Samba star had his heart set on the move, weakening Napoli's hand.
It would have been really frustrating for the Premier League holders to miss out on Jorginho as they also missed out on their long-term target Fred who joined rivals Manchester United after they shifted their interest on the Napoli star from the Shakhtar Donetsk midfield dynamo.
Pep Guardiola is also keen to add Leicester's Riyad Mahrez to his squad and City are waiting for the green light from the Foxes which might happen soon as the former Premier League champions signed James Maddison from Norwich City on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Man City starlet Brahim Diaz is wanted by West Ham.
Former boss Manuel Pellegrini is keen for the talented midfielder to join him at the London Stadium as cover for injured playmaker Manuel Lanzini who could miss a chunk of the next season having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
