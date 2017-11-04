Man United to let Shaw move in January

Bengaluru, November 4: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is open to letting Luke Shaw leave on loan in January.
The England full-back has fallen out with the United boss, and is not in his first-team plans for the rest of the season according to reports in England.
It is thought the pair are not even on speaking terms, and Shaw wants to leave Old Trafford when the window opens.
The Red Devils are thought to be happy for him to go for the remainder of the campaign, before selling him permanently next summer.
The 22-year-old is wanted by a number of Premier League sides, while others across Europe are also keeping a keen eye on the situation.
An Old Trafford source said: “It looks like Luke will be allowed to leave in January on loan if the right offer comes in.
“He has been on the bench a few times recently but his injury problems are a concern. Marcus Rojo is back soon and Jose is considering his options.
“A couple of Premier League clubs asked about him in the summer, but he was still injured. He has been working hard in training.
“It has been difficult for him as he is trying his hardest but has had no luck over the past couple of years, at all.”
Manchester United signed Luke Shaw from Southampton in the summer of 2014 on a hefty price and are unlikely to be able to recoup the money they spent on him.
It is thought Mourinho will let him leave on loan to get game-time and put himself in the shop window.
Shaw has also not given up his dream of playing in the 2018 Russia World Cup for England, if he can get match-fit.
He has made just 32 Premier League appearances for United in the last three years, after making nearly double that for Saints in the same period despite being a teenager.