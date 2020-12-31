Cavani handed three-match ban by FA for controversial social media post

London, December 31: Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games by the Football Association following a social media post where he used language that has been deemed racially insensitive.
Cavani posted a message in response to an Instagram story from a friend after United's 3-2 win over Southampton on November 29, in which he scored twice.
Uruguay international Cavani used a Spanish phrase in the post, which was later deleted after he was told of its potential to cause offence.
Edinson Cavani charged by FA over social media post
The Football Association (FA) charged the 33-year-old with bringing the game into disrepute earlier this month and on Thursday announced he must serve a suspension following an investigation.
He has also been fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education, the FA said.
An FA statement read: "A comment posted on the Manchester United striker's Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA rule E3.1.
"The post also constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.
"An independent regulatory commission was appointed to decide the sanction and its written reasons will be published in due course."