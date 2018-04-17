Marcus Rashford set to delay contract talks with United

Bengaluru, April 17: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to delay contract talks over a new deal after falling down the first-team pecking order following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.
The England striker has just two-years left on his £70,000-a-week contract, with the option of an extension for another 12 months.
The club chiefs want to tie the 20-year-old down on fresh terms, to reward him after coming through the United academy.
But the manager Jose Mourinho is set to spend a fortune this summer also which has made Rashford concerned about his future at the club.
His gametime is already limited at Old Trafford and if the club brings more players in his position, it will become more complicated for the young forward.
An Manchester United source said as quoted by the Sun: “Marcus loves it here but there are concerns with what the boss could do this summer.
“Everyone is currently on the same page.
"This is his club, but you never know what is going to happen.
“United just have a nagging feeling that if they leave it much later into his present deal, they won't hold all the cards.
“He is still struggling to make the starting eleven under Jose, so it is likely.”
Rashford's teammate Anthony Martial is also growing frustrated with his limited role in Mourinho’s side, and could face the exit door in the summer with a host of clubs interested in his signature.
The Manchester United board are ready to back Mourinho once again this summer, after already spending £320m during his reign at the club.
Rashford has managed 13 goals this campaign, despite his regular time on the substitute bench.
Romelu Lukaku and the arrival of Sanchez has pushed Rashford out of the first-team starting picture but he has managed to impress whenever he has got the chance.
The youngster scored a brace recently in United's 2-1 win over their arch rivals Liverpool.
